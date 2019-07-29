Suzanne FOLEY

FOLEY, Suzanne Margaret:
On Friday, July 26, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village, in her 74th year. Dearly loved wife of Daniel. Loved mother of Gordon, the late Murray, and Robert. A loved grandmother. Loved sister of Rosemary and Nick, the late Bernard, and the late James. Loved sister-in-law of Colleen, Cushla, and the late Kerry. Messages to the Foley Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Gratitude to the staff of Essie Summers for their wonderful care. A Funeral Service for Suzanne will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, July 31, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 29, 2019
