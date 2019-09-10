FLETCHER,
Suzanne Rosalind (Sue)
(nee Meyer):)
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy, Judy, Tony and Kerry, Guy (deceased), Michael and Cynthia. Treasured Zanny to James, Georgie, Paigan, Chanel, Hennesy, Daniel, Jesse, Michael and Jonathan. Loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Lister Home for their loving care and support to Sue. The service celebrating Sue's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Fletcher Family, 101 Parsonage Road, Waimate 7924.
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019