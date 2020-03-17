Suzanne DE JOUX

Death Notice

de JOUX, Suzanne Norma:
On Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. Suzanne passed peacefully with her Mum by her side after a long brave battle. Beloved daughter of Norma and the late Vernon. Loved grandaughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Victoria (Tory) Hill. Loved niece and cousin to many. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your own favourite charity in memory of Suzanne. Messages to the de Joux Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Suzanne will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 17, 2020
