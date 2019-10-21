COWLES,
Suzanne Jane (Sue):
On October 18, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, our beautiful angel Sue passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loved ones, aged 62 years. Loving partner and angel of Allan, devoted, caring and much loved Mummy of Jason, Juanita and the late Salena, very special Nanny Fanny to her 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sue was a very special friend/sister to many and will be forever missed. She was the heart and soul of our family and has left a massive hole in our hearts. We all love you the same our very precious Sue. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sue Cowles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, please bring Sue a purple flower, picked with love, to place on her casket. The Funeral Service for Sue will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019