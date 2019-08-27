ROULSTON, Susanne May
(Sue) (nee Cubitt):
Peacefully, at Bainswood on Victoria Rest Home, Rangiora, on August 24, 2019, aged 66 years. Loved wife of the late Geoffrey, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Grant, Bruce and Marylu, the late Richard, treasured grandmother of Cassandra, and Jessica; Khane, Care and Renz, Nico and Karen, Paolo, Rocky, and Rylu, and a loved great-grandmother of Naji, and Yassi. A Service of Farewell for Sue will be held in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, on Saturday, August 31, at 11.00am, then leaving for the Owaka Cemetery. Interment at Owaka Cemetery will be held at approximately 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Owaka St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Sue's service. Messages to 41 Kathleen Crescent, Hornby, Christchurch 8042.
Published in The Press on Aug. 27, 2019