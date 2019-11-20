YOUNG, Susan Patricia:
On November 14, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rose Court. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Julian, and the late Peter, loved nana of Brylee, Kendall; Daniel, Laadan, and Sarah. A special great-nana to her 7 great-grandchildren. Dearest, loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Robin, Colin and Faye, Murray and Dale, and Sharon. Special thanks to the staff at Rose Court for their wonderful care of Susan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Susan Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Susan's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019