WILLIAMS,
Susan Muriel (Sue):
09.01.1951 – 25.06.2020
Much loved wife of Neville, dearly loved Mum of Keith and Sharleen. Proud Nana of Krystal, Jamie (Australia), Reanna, and Maddison. Loved daughter the late Hugh and Marie Kirkland, dearly loved sister of Marie, Neville, Kevin (deceased), Glenda, and Diane. Will be sadly missed by her beloved Tigger.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages to the Williams family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020