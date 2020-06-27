Susan WILLIAMS (1951 - 2020)
  • "To Neville and family. So sorry to hear of Sue's..."
    - Janet
  • "Sue you were way to young for us to say good-bye to you..."
  • "It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to my special..."
    - Dawn Shields
  • "Sue. You brought so much to the Sideline Dart Club, it was..."
    - Bruce n julie Williams
  • "To Neville and family, Sad to hear of the passing of Sue...."
    - Donna Rhodes
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Susan Muriel (Sue):
09.01.1951 – 25.06.2020
Much loved wife of Neville, dearly loved Mum of Keith and Sharleen. Proud Nana of Krystal, Jamie (Australia), Reanna, and Maddison. Loved daughter the late Hugh and Marie Kirkland, dearly loved sister of Marie, Neville, Kevin (deceased), Glenda, and Diane. Will be sadly missed by her beloved Tigger.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages to the Williams family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
