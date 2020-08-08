WARD, Susan Francis
(nee Christey):
Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital in Perth on July 30, 2020, after a courageous battle. Beloved wife of Terry, aged 57 years. Loved daughter of Hubert (deceased) and Nancy Christey. Loved sister of Mary, Jane (O'Reilly), Helen (Harnett), Pauline, Lois (Eaton) and Brigid (Molloy). Devoted Aunty of all her nieces and nephews and great-nieces. Messages to the Ward Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Funeral details to follow.
Rest in peace.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020