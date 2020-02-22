TOWNSHEND, Susan Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family by her side, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, aged 67 years. Beloved wife of Barry for 50 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Erica, Lynda and David Hunter. Dearly loved nana of Hannah and Ella Hunter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette (deceased) and Wilfred (deceased), Catherine, Elizabeth and Robert, Ruth, Alison and Bryan, Cindy and Peter; Geoff and Diane, Jocelyn, and Roger. Many thanks to the staff at CCU, Christchurch Hospital, for all their loving care of Susan. Messages to the Townshend family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Susan will be held at the Vintage Car Club, Cutler Park, McLeans Island Road, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020