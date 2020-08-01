ROWLAND,
Susan Elizabeth (RN):
Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, aged 69 years.
"She fought a courageous battle with grace and humour. Now at rest in peace
and love."
Adored wife of Graeme. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Lara, and Kate and Cory. Amazing nana to Amilea, Lucy, Jack, and Eddie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Jane and Graeme Thomas. Respected sister-in-law to Heather, Allan and Justine, and Neil. Wonderful Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages for Susan's family may be posted to 'The Rowland Family', C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Susan will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020