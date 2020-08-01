Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Susan Elizabeth (RN):

Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, aged 69 years.

"She fought a courageous battle with grace and humour. Now at rest in peace

and love."

Adored wife of Graeme. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Lara, and Kate and Cory. Amazing nana to Amilea, Lucy, Jack, and Eddie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Jane and Graeme Thomas. Respected sister-in-law to Heather, Allan and Justine, and Neil. Wonderful Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages for Susan's family may be posted to 'The Rowland Family', C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Susan will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. A private cremation thereafter.







ROWLAND,Susan Elizabeth (RN):Passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, aged 69 years."She fought a courageous battle with grace and humour. Now at rest in peaceand love."Adored wife of Graeme. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Lara, and Kate and Cory. Amazing nana to Amilea, Lucy, Jack, and Eddie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Jane and Graeme Thomas. Respected sister-in-law to Heather, Allan and Justine, and Neil. Wonderful Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages for Susan's family may be posted to 'The Rowland Family', C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Susan will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. A private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers