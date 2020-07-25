Susan ROBINSON

Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Wellington Cathedral of St Paul
Molesworth Street
Wellington
ROBINSON, Susan Mary:
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on March 29, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 68 years. Very much-loved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Dean, Mick, and Jenna, mother-in-law of Rachel, Anna and Mark and cherished Nana of Ali, Flynn, Ruby, Isla, Macie, Richie and Bella.
A special beautiful, caring, generous and loving lady
is now at peace.
Messages for the "Robinson family" can be sent c/- 37 Pendennis Point, Camborne, Porirua. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Wellington, on Thursday, July 30, commencing at 11.00am.
