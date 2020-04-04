ROBINSON, Susan Mary:
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on March 29, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 68 years. Very much loved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Dean, Mick, and Jenna, mother-in-law of Rachel, Anna and Mark and cherished Nana of Ali, Flynn, Ruby, Isla, Macie, Richie and Bella. Special thanks and gratitude to Doctor Anne O'Donnell and the staff at Bowen Icon Centre and all the Doctors and the marvellous nurses at Ward 5 North Wellington Hospital for their care and kindness during Sue's illness.
A special beautiful, caring, generous and loving lady
is now at peace.
Messages for the "Robinson family" can be sent c/- 37 Pendennis Point, Camborne, Porirua. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made via
wellington.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/ways-to-donate/donate-now/
Due to current circumstances, details of a memorial service will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020