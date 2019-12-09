Susan OLIVER

OLIVER, Susan Rose
(nee Alexander):
Peacefully on December 7, 2019, aged 54, after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Sonny. Precious daughter of Helen and Don Alexander. Beloved sister of Ben, Steven, and Barbara. A special appreciation to the Clozapine Clinic, Nurse Maude Hospice and Dr Bryony Simcock of Christchurch Women's Hospital. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Rd, on Wednesday, December 11, at 3.00pm.

