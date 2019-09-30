NYBERG, Susan Elizabeth
(nee Hodgson):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 60 years. Beloved mother of Christina, Rebecca and Samantha, also the late Frederick, Stephen and Petina. Proud grandmother of Grace. Susan was a treasured friend, companion and family member to all who knew her. Messages for Susan's family may be posted to the Nyberg Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Susan will be held at The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1.30pm. Anyone wishing to visit Susan and pay their respects are welcome to come to the family home on Monday, September 30, from 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019