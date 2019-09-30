Susan NYBERG

Guest Book
  • "I was so sad to hear the passing of your mum. My thoughts..."
    - Vicki Collett
  • "Sue you were definitely one of a kind il never forget the..."
    - Anna Verbitsky
  • "My condolences to you all a wonderful person with so much..."
    - Janice Maw
  • "My beautiful friend you can fly free now,love to you girls..."
  • "A dear friend, Aunty / godmother to Michael. Beautiful lady..."
    - Sheryl Seque
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

NYBERG, Susan Elizabeth
(nee Hodgson):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 60 years. Beloved mother of Christina, Rebecca and Samantha, also the late Frederick, Stephen and Petina. Proud grandmother of Grace. Susan was a treasured friend, companion and family member to all who knew her. Messages for Susan's family may be posted to the Nyberg Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Susan will be held at The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1.30pm. Anyone wishing to visit Susan and pay their respects are welcome to come to the family home on Monday, September 30, from 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.