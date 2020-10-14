Susan MORTIMER

Death Notice

MORTIMER, Susan Joan:
Taken from us suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Simon, loved mother of Rachel, and Luke, and their partners Charlie, and Emilie. Loved daughter of Joan and the late Ross Grigor, loved sister of Peter Grigor, and the late Janet Pauling. Please no flowers, as flowers do not last but our love for Susan will last forever. Instead, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Susan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 22, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020
