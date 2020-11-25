Susan MCCORMICK

Death Notice


logoMcCORMICK,
Susan Beveley:
On November 24, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved partner of Graeme Campbell of 27 happy years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sandra, Jason and Kate. Proud Grandmother (Abuela) of Regan, Juliette, Angus, and Maia. Much loved sister of Judy. Elaine, and the late Linda. Special thanks to the team at Nurse Maude for their love, care, and support of Susan, Graeme and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at Susan's service. Messages to the McCormick/Campbell family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Susan will be held in the Academy Funerals Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 27, at 1.30pm. Followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020
