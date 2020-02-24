Susan MAYNARD

  • "Sending love to all and thinking of you all at this sad..."
    - Carol STEVENS
  • "MAYNARD, Sue (nee Lind): Sadly taken from us on Friday,..."
    - Sue MAYNARD
    Published in: The Press
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
036897065
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
MAYNARD, Susan Jane
(Sue) (nee Lind):
After a courageous battle, surrounded by loving family, at Timaru Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020; aged 62 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Rebecca, Kelly and John, and Terri and Marc. Loved Nana Sue to Indee, Lily, Jane, and Zac. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to many. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daffodil House would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Maynard Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in The Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
