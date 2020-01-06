LEE, Susan Beatrice
(nee Ballard):
Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, on January 3, 2020 after a brief illness, in her 76th year. Much loved wife of David, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Vicky, Nick and Michela, and Katharine and Colin, and adored grandmother of Pip and Jess, Kosal, Jenny, Isabel and Richie, and Scarlett and Oscar. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday, January 8, at 11.00am. Messages to the Lee family, c/- PO Box 650. Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020