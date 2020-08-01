GILMOUR,
Susan (nee Lang):
14.12.1957 - 25.07.2020
Aged 62, passed away in Brisbane, peacefully at home in the arms of her loving husband Gregory and children Jordan and Callum. Much loved daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Lang (Sumner) (dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert (dec) and Sandra Lang, Mary and Ross Sutherland. Amazing, beautiful Aunty of Robyn, Jillian, Lizi and Alison. Friend to Judith, Julie and Lilian.
'Our special Sue
you will be forever in our hearts and memories'.
Messages to 29 Greenock Street, Redwood 8051.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020