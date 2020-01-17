FROST,
Susan (née Crome):
On January 14, 2020, passed peacefully while surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Much loved daughter of Doris and the late Robert, sister to Martin (deceased), adored Mum of Alexandra, William and Louisa, precious Nana to Eliza, inspiring teacher, conductor, and loving friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of St John of God Halswell for their care and support of Susan. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of God Hauora Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the memorial or online at www.sjog.org.nz. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at the Charles Luney Auditorium, St Margaret's College, on Sunday, January 19 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 17, 2020