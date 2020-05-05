DEE, Susan:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Doug. Cherished mother to Kyle. Adored grammy of Zayden and loved sister to Cheryl, Debbie, Jan, Alan and David. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held this week. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at the Sandridge Hotel at a later date. Messages to the Dee family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on May 5, 2020