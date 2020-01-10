CROMB, Susan Kathleen:
On January 7, 2020 at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 72 years. Loving wife of the late Michael, and mother and mother-in-law of John (Australia), and Frith and Jeffrey. Loved Granny of Michael, Ryan, Danica, Brady; George, Edward and James. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Our special thanks to the staff of Ashwood Park for their care of Susan. A private cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 10, 2020