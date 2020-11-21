BRADFORD,
Susan Mary (Sue):
Passed peacefully on Monday November 16, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian for 50 years, much loved mother of Rachael, and Daniel, and mother-in-law of Kate. Beloved Gran of Nick, and Holly. Loved sister of Patsy McCloy, Ann Lloyd, David Hamilton and sister-in-law of Pam Hamilton. The Family would like to thank the staff at Summerset on Cavendish for their wonderful care of Sue. A Private Cremation for Sue has been held. Due to Covid travel restrictions a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020