ASHTON, Susan (Sue/Suzy):
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Kirwee. A loved friend of Derrick, and a cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Devon and Ben Reyngoud, Daniel, and Joshua. A loving grandma of Logan, and Teddy and friend to many. Messages to 360 Yaldhurst Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch. A Memorial Service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the Latimer Church, 12 Berwick Street, St Albans, on Thursday, August 8, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019