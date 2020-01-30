KUANG, Suling:
On January 28, 2020, suddenly at her home in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Yiju, treasured mother of Litong and Minguang, Terina and David, and Jeremy and Barbara, devoted grandmother of Weichao; Kelly and Raymond, Malinda (deceased); Lindsay, and Anthony; Natasha and Reed, and Andrew, and cherished great-grandmother of Toby and Rory. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Suling Kuang, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Suling's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 1, at 10.00am, with an interment to follow at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020