WEDERELL, Stuart William:
Peacefully, on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, with his loving family at his side, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Josie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Tracey, Joanne, and Gerard. Loved and cherished Pop of Jayne, and Ethan; Nicola and Brodey, and Gina and Adam; and William, Nicholas, and Alex. Messages may be addressed to the Wederell family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Stuart's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, June 12, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 9, 2020