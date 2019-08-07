SCOTT, Stuart Richard:
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Anika, much loved and special Dad of Jess (favourite daughter), loving son of Merle and Frank, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Stuart by the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Celebration of Stuart's life will be held in The Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Beckenham, on Friday, August 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019