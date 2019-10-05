PUGH, Stuart William:
25.11.1934 - 2.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Joy, much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Chris Hore, Lynette and Kerrie Wales, Christine and Bevan Drew, and Grant and Sharyn Pugh, a dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sincere thanks to the staff of ward 8, Dunedin Hospital. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Monday, October 7, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 19A Forth Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019