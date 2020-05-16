MILLER, Stuart (Dusty):
Peacefully, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 60 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Julie and Wayne Guest, Wayne, Sharon and Ritchie, and Kerry and Matt Say. Much loved grandfather of Samantha, Victoria, Islah, and Lachlan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Chris Blackford, and Bob Saunders. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Stuart.
"Will be dearly missed and
will forever live in our hearts,
spread your wings and
fly free"
Messages may be addressed to the Miller family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family wish to advise that a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020