HARRIS,
Stuart Grenfell (Stu):
On September 26, 2020, Stu passed away after a courageous battle, 66 years young. Adored husband of Lynell, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Matt and Mel, and Blair and Kerry, treasured "Gramps" of Charlotte, and Riley; Roman, and Seth.
I lift up my eyes to the mountains,
Where does my help come from
My help comes from the LORD,
The maker of heaven and earth.
Psalm 121:1-2
Sincere thanks to Michael Burt, Christchurch Hospital, The Liver Transplant Team, Ward 71, Auckland Hospital, for their relentless efforts, care and support given to Stu and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stu Harris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Lions Liver Transplant House Trust, Auckland, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Stu's life will be held in the Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, Rangiora, on Thursday, October 1, at 1.00pm, thereafter private interment.
Published in The Press on Sept. 29, 2020