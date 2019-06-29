DERMODY, Stuart James:
Laureen, Lucretia, and Jamie and their families would like to say an enormous thanks to the many people who worked so hard on the day that Stu passed away, specifically those from St Johns Ambulance, the NZ Fire Service and the NZ Police. She would also like to acknowledge David McHugh from the Yaldurst hotel and the staff at John Rhind Funerals, most notably Rachael, whose compassion, empathy and decency will never be forgotten. Thanks also to hers and Stu's many friends and families who sent flowers, card, baking, and to everyone who attended his memorial service. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019