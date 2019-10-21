RUTHERFORD,
Stewart Robert:
On October 19, 2019 at Maniototo Hospital, Ranfurly, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor. Adored father of Jan and Adrian, John and Kayren, grandfather of Gabriella, Cooper, Anton, Jacob, Brittany and Benjamin, and best mate of Rud. An informal Memorial to share yarns and smiles will be held at the Ranfurly Stadium, Stadium Drive, Ranfurly, on Thursday, October 24, at 1.00pm. Special thanks to Dr Verne Smith and the staff of Maniototo Hospital. Messages to 41 John Street, Ranfurly 9332.
Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019