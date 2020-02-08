ASKEY, Stewart Bruce:
On February 4, 2020, died peacefully in Christchurch with family at his side, aged 62 years. Loving and supportive husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Breana, and granddad of Rhyder. Loved son of Peter and Ngaire, brother and brother-in-law of Howard, Annie, Adele, Derek, Howard, Robin, Frank, Wendy, Ralph, Nicola, Thomas and Wendy. An amazing uncle and a good friend to many. Many thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for their care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stewart Askey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Stewart will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 11, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020