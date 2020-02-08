Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart ASKEY. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Death Notice



On February 4, 2020, died peacefully in Christchurch with family at his side, aged 62 years. Loving and supportive husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Breana, and granddad of Rhyder. Loved son of Peter and Ngaire, brother and brother-in-law of Howard, Annie, Adele, Derek, Howard, Robin, Frank, Wendy, Ralph, Nicola, Thomas and Wendy. An amazing uncle and a good friend to many. Many thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for their care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stewart Askey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Stewart will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 11, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







