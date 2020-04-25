McLAUGHLAN,
Steven Francis (Steve):
Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, April 20, 2020. Aged 44 years. Beloved partner of Katrina, loving and much loved dad to Bayda, Keysha, Zac, Elli, Kane, Chloe, and Sharlotte, proud grandad of Kyle, and Sahana, and a loved son-in-law to Paul and Lela Smith. Messages to 57 Derby Street, Westport 7825. A private service has been held. A Memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at a later date.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020