Suddenly at home in Roxburgh on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband to Ingrid, loved father to Amanda and John (Clydevale), and loved grandfather to Ainslie, Tiffany and Fraser. Youngest son of the late June and Laurie Henry, brother and brother-in-law to Mark and Jeanette (Dunedin), and Roger and Lynda (Queensland). Due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions a private family service has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Steve's family wish to sincerely thank St John Ambulance, Police, Roxburgh Medical Centre, Church friends and family for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations are gratefully accepted for St John Ambulance. Messages to 4 Ednam Street, Roxburgh 9500.

Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020
