DYKE, Steven Matthew:
Unexpectedly in Christchurch; aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Sue and Bob (England), loved brother and brother-in-law of Jen and Rob (England), uncle of Theo, much loved father of Zoe, step-father of Skye and Octavian, loving partner of Angela, and ex-partner of Shannon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Men's Suicide Prevention Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Dyke family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Steven will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, November 18, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019