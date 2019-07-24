DOUGLAS, Steven Leonard:
01.10.1980 - 20.07.2019
On July 20, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved, at Nurse Maude Hospice after a short illness. Deeply loved partner of Chantele, adored Daddy of Lincoln, and Hudson. Much loved son of Ngaire and Geoff, and brother of Melanie. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and Jan of Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Steven Douglas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Steven's Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, July 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019