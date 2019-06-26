DIXON, Steven Robert (Dix):
Suddenly at home, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Bob. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Sharon. Loved uncle of Jack, and Piper.
A loved, mischievous and free-spirited friend to many.
Messages may be addressed to the Dixon family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Steven's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Sunday, June 30, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from June 26 to June 29, 2019