Steven CAREY

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
New Brighton Rugby Football Club
Rawhiti Avenue
New Brighton, Christchurch
Death Notice

CAREY, Steven Patrick:
On February 22, 2020, from a diabetic event at his own home in New Brighton, Christchurch. Dearly loved son of Brian, loved brother of Donna. Adored father of his girl Shirarn and devoted and Proud Grandad to "Triple M" and Amora. Also loved by so many friends. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at New Brighton Rugby Football Club, Rawhiti Avenue, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Friday, February 28, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canterbury Diabetes Society at the Service. Messages to be sent to the Carey Family C/- 19 London, Christchurch 8013.

Published in The Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
