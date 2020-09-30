MACANN, Steve:
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Steve on September 25, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Jen, cherished father and father-in-law of Lee and Mike, and Dean and Toni, treasured poppy of Kytarni, Ayden, Sam, and Holly, a much loved and respected family member, friend, and boss. Steve will be missed by so many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Steve Macann, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A special thanks to Nurse Maude, and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, for their care. Steve's wish was for a private ceremony. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at Ouruhia Nursery at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020