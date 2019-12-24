TEMPLETON,
Stephen Earl (Steve/Morph):
Suddenly at home in Wellsford, on December 20, 2019; aged 57 years. Loving partner of Rachel. Loved son of the late Kaye, and Ray and Lelie. Father of Eddie, and grandfather of Liam. Stepdad to Jamie and Andrew. Brother of Sally, Lesley and Chris. Treasured lifelong friend of Jumbo, and a great friend to many; a huge loss to the Speedway family. Funeral details to follow.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019