SMITH,
Stephen Joseph (Steve):
10.09.63 - 12.04.20
After his courageous battle, Steve passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 56. Dearly loved husband of Leanne, adored father of Joshua and Britney and treasured master of Dakota. Much loved son-in-law of the late Allan and Val Foot, brother-in-law of Gary and Janene Foot and uncle of Paige. Special thanks to Bridgestone NZ, Christchurch Hospital Oncology, Hoon Hay medical and Nurse Maude for your fantastic care and support of Steve and family throughout his battle. At the family's request no flowers please, but a donation to nurse Maude would be greatly appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/sjsmith1204. Messages for the Smith family may be sent to John Rhind, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
Steve, you will be so sadly missed by so many family and friends.
You are forever in our hearts.
At Steve's request a Private Cremation will be held on Wednesday, 15 April. 2020.
