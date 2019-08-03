NICHOLSON,
Stephen James:
03.08.2018
Dad, a year has passed since the day we lost you, being the saddest day of our lives. You will never know how much we miss you. You had a beautiful nature that we could not help but love and we miss. Your heart was purer than gold. Nothing can ever take away the fond memories we hold dear and linger every day Dad. You are in our hearts forever, we miss you so much and will love you forever more.
All our love - Kelly and Keaton xxxx
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019