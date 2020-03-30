MERRICK,

Stephen Brian (Steve):

Steve passed away very peacefully at Hayward House Hospice in Nottingham, UK, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Steve was a much loved husband and best friend to Gaye, loving father and father-in-law to Jasmine and Mike Franklin, and a very much loved and adored Poppa to Scout, Arlo, Fletcher, and Quinn. Steve was a loved son of Laurie and Joyce Merrick (both deceased), brother and brother-in-law to Dick and Bernie, uncle to Tony, brother to Dave (deceased), and Shirley (Sydney). He was much loved by the Tyler family. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held in Christchurch at a later date. Messages to 18 Halfpenny Walk, Nottingham, UK NG11 7GX.

A kind and gentle man

left us too soon



