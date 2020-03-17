LEAVER,
Stephen Charles (Steve):
On March 6, 2020 (after a fall at home). A loved son of the late Edna and Ben Leaver. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Carol Birch, Christine Leaver and Graham Townsend. Loved uncle of Ginny and Matthew, loved great-uncle to Jessica and the late Hannah, and loved great-great-uncle to Willow. Messages c/- the Leaver Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A Funeral Service for Steve will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday March 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020