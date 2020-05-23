CUNARD, Stephen:
3.6.1957 - 16.5.2020
Last Saturday Stephen lost his long fight with cancer. He is now at rest, free from pain and has sailed into his last earthly sunset. Much loved husband of Francoise. Loved son of the late Morvan and Shirley Cunard. Brother to Ron, Dors and Carol. Adored father of Chris, Stacey, Stevie and Sasha. Respected father-in-law of Jasmine and Chris. Proud grandfather of Regan, Travis and Harrison. A family funeral service has been held. Messages to 56 Osborne Road, Amberley 7410.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020