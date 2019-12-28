Stephen CSIKOS

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road (from Gardiners Road)
View Map
Death Notice

CSIKOS, Stephen:
On December 27, 2019 peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, and much loved father, stepfather and father-in-law of Anna-Marie (Csikos), Bruce Harrison, Hans and Pam Hooykaas (Auckland) and Arnold and Victoria Hooykaas (Alexandra). Loved Poppa Stephen of Alice and Scott, Laura and Celeste, Gemma, Vanessa and Megan; also Poppa Stephen to his great-grandchildren. Messages to the Csikos family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (from Gardiners Road) on Monday, December 30, at 3.30pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
