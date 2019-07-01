Stephen COLLINS

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

COLLINS, Stephen John:
On June 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, friends, and Obie. Dearly loved husband of Liz, loving father of Sam, and Rebekah, stepdad of Elvis, and Dallas, loved granddad of Robbie, and brother of Peter. Special thanks to Steve's wonderful medical team for their kindness, care, and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, and Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stephen Collins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In honour of Stephen's wishes, a private service will be held.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2019
