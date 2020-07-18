CASSIDY, Stephen John:
Stephen died peacefully on April 19, 2020, aged 63. Dearly loved and adored husband of Leanne, loved son of the late Murray (Floyd) and the late Marie Cassidy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Christopher and Trish Cassidy, Teresa and Blue Tangiora and Justine and Grant Pearce. Loved son-in-law of Olga and Maurie Wilson. Loved uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to honour and celebrate Stephen's life at The Chapel, Nazareth House, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 18 to July 22, 2020